Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of Belite Bio, Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 117,372 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 127% from the previous session’s volume of 51,767 shares.The stock last traded at $111.24 and had previously closed at $109.18.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BLTE shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Belite Bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Belite Bio from $80.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Belite Bio in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Belite Bio from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -58.65 and a beta of -1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.79 and its 200-day moving average is $72.49.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Belite Bio, Inc. Sponsored ADR will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Belite Bio by 28.1% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Belite Bio by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Belite Bio in the second quarter worth $147,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Belite Bio during the second quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Belite Bio during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.

