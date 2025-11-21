Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Shares Down 6.2% – Here’s Why

Vallourec SA (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.5925 and last traded at $3.5925. 263 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 21,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

Vallourec Trading Up 2.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Vallourec alerts:

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Vallourec had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vallourec SA will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vallourec

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Tubes; Mine & Forests; and Holding Companies & Other segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes and onshore rigid line pipes; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.