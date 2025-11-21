Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Trading Up 6.9% – Here’s What Happened

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $87.00 and last traded at $88.75. 20,388 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 56,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MNPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $95.00 price objective on Monopar Therapeutics and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Leerink Partners began coverage on Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 10th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $125.00 price target on shares of Monopar Therapeutics and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Monopar Therapeutics from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $106.20.

Monopar Therapeutics Stock Up 7.8%

Monopar Therapeutics Stock Up 7.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of $597.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.47.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monopar Therapeutics news, major shareholder Tactic Pharma Llc sold 550,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $35,000,066.69. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 272,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,303,573.86. The trade was a 66.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Monopar Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Monopar Therapeutics by 8.5% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Monopar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 1,821.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

Featured Stories

