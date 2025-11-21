RH (NYSE:RH) Trading 7.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $147.00 and last traded at $149.98. 306,744 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,235,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RH. William Blair cut RH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on RH from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on RH from $200.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of RH from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of RH in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.69.

Get RH alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RH

RH Stock Up 10.0%

The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.74.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $899.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.58 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 113.58% and a net margin of 3.20%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. RH has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $472,260.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,616 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,576.08. This trade represents a 7.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of RH by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 646,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,119,000 after buying an additional 359,101 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,632,000. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 733,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,713,000 after acquiring an additional 259,200 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of RH by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 573,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,546,000 after purchasing an additional 228,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of RH by 388.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,893,000 after purchasing an additional 210,991 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.