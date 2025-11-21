NVIDIA’s (NVDA) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $265.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on NVDA. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.57.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $177.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,653,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,984,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.60, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.58. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $5,758,241.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,828,122 shares in the company, valued at $589,182,656.26. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock worth $583,143,187 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 267,959.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after buying an additional 382,231,120 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,386,863,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after buying an additional 103,889,872 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,855,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22,896,705 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

