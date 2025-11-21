NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Benchmark

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Benchmark from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $261.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.57.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $177.64. 74,653,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,984,797. The company has a market cap of $4.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $5,758,241.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,828,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,182,656.26. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock worth $583,143,187. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joule Financial LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the third quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Cyr Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 7,737 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.