Electroneum (ETN) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $30.63 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 21st. During the last week, Electroneum has traded down 7% against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $30.63 million and $1.20 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,979,817,605 coins and its circulating supply is 17,979,817,604 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is blog.electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

