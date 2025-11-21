Sanctum Infinity Price Down 10.6% Over Last Week (INF)

Sanctum Infinity (INF) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 21st. During the last week, Sanctum Infinity has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. Sanctum Infinity has a total market cap of $241.43 million and $5.56 million worth of Sanctum Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sanctum Infinity token can now be bought for $175.11 or 0.00209422 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sanctum Infinity Profile

Sanctum Infinity’s total supply is 1,378,704 tokens. Sanctum Infinity’s official message board is medium.com/@soceanfinance. The official website for Sanctum Infinity is app.sanctum.so/infinity. Sanctum Infinity’s official Twitter account is @sanctumso.

Sanctum Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sanctum Infinity (INF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Sanctum Infinity has a current supply of 1,385,328.53213523. The last known price of Sanctum Infinity is 181.29701951 USD and is down -8.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $1,732,786.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.sanctum.so/infinity.”

