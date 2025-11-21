Notcoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $20.09 Million (NOT)

Notcoin (NOT) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Notcoin has a market capitalization of $60.06 million and approximately $20.09 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Notcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Notcoin has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84,586.36 or 1.01159173 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Notcoin was first traded on May 16th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,456,956,072 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,456,957,533 tokens. Notcoin’s official website is notco.in. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,456,956,071.9109 with 99,433,648,070.2978 in circulation. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.0006284 USD and is down -3.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 254 active market(s) with $19,371,409.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Notcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Notcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

