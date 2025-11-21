WAX (WAXP) Price Tops $0.0096 on Exchanges

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. WAX has a market capitalization of $43.11 million and $3.49 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, WAX has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar.

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,499,598,991 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,490,507 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. WAX has a current supply of 4,499,301,346.28094959 with 4,494,192,866.38418484 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.00991284 USD and is down -1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 152 active market(s) with $3,055,855.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

