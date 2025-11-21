Arweave Price Reaches $3.74 on Exchanges (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.74 or 0.00004473 BTC on exchanges. Arweave has a market capitalization of $245,397,614.01 trillion and approximately $87.89 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Arweave has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83,617.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.85 or 0.00600180 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00024633 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000027 BTC.
About Arweave
AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,652,466 coins and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 coins. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org.
Buying and Selling Arweave
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.