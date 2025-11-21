Maverick Protocol Price Hits $0.0251 (MAV)

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Maverick Protocol has a total market capitalization of $18.95 million and approximately $10.82 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maverick Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0251 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Maverick Protocol has traded 15% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Maverick Protocol

Maverick Protocol launched on June 28th, 2023. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 753,995,104 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. Maverick Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/maverick-protocol. Maverick Protocol’s official website is www.mav.xyz.

Buying and Selling Maverick Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 753,995,104.18116381 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.02635795 USD and is down -5.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 168 active market(s) with $25,120,144.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

