Metro (TSE:MRU) Issues Earnings Results

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of C$5.11 billion during the quarter. Metro had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 4.50%.

Metro Stock Performance

Shares of MRU stock traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$100.50. The stock had a trading volume of 140,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.29, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$94.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$100.46. Metro has a twelve month low of C$87.76 and a twelve month high of C$109.20.

Metro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Metro’s payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins set a C$105.00 price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Metro from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Metro from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on Metro from C$112.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Metro from C$110.00 to C$107.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$109.13.

Metro Company Profile

Metro is one of the largest grocery retailers in Canada. With its 2018 acquisition of Jean Coutu, it also boasts a meaningful drugstore footprint. Noteworthy grocery banners include Metro, Metro Plus, Super C, and Food Basics, while its pharmacies primarily operate under the Jean Coutu and Brunet trademarks.

Further Reading

