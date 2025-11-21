Evercore ISI Issues Positive Forecast for Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Stock Price

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.41.

NYSE LOW traded up $4.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $233.05. 1,112,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,737,952. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $206.38 and a 1-year high of $280.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.33. The company has a market cap of $130.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.250-12.250 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.80%.

In other news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total transaction of $238,938.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,462.80. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total value of $11,942,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 66,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,145,891.60. This trade represents a 39.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,931 shares of company stock worth $14,381,752. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 116 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 627.8% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

