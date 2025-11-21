VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $3.46, but opened at $3.28. VinFast Auto shares last traded at $3.0150, with a volume of 781,102 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.16).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of VinFast Auto in a report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of VinFast Auto in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of VinFast Auto in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VinFast Auto

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in VinFast Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of VinFast Auto by 132.3% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 42,826 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in VinFast Auto during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in VinFast Auto in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in VinFast Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

VinFast Auto Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.44. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.88.

VinFast Auto Company Profile

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

