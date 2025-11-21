Waltonchain Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.30 (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 21st. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $3.04 million and $4.30 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.
About Waltonchain
Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 89,804,264 tokens. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Waltonchain
