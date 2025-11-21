Verge Market Cap Reaches $111.62 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 21st. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $111.62 million and approximately $18.28 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Verge has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00004493 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83,399.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $604.27 or 0.00724550 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.07 or 0.00591210 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00011020 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.24 or 0.00098611 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.38 or 0.00400938 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00015901 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

