Synapse Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.84 Million (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One Synapse token can now be bought for about $0.0596 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. Synapse has a total market cap of $10.73 million and approximately $4.84 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Synapse has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Synapse’s launch date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 200,579,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ? protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synapse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synapse using one of the exchanges listed above.

