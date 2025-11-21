GSI Technology Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:GSIT)

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 19,850 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 971% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,853 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Avidan Akerib sold 135,286 shares of GSI Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $1,224,338.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 23,307 shares in the company, valued at $210,928.35. The trade was a 85.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Patrick T. Chuang sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $346,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 15,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,337.56. The trade was a 72.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 230,018 shares of company stock worth $2,038,150. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSI Technology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIT. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GSI Technology by 31.1% during the second quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 688,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 163,511 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSI Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GSI Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in GSI Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in GSI Technology in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology Price Performance

GSI Technology stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,104,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,048. The company has a market cap of $229.07 million, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average is $4.66. GSI Technology has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $18.15.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 62.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The business had revenue of $6.44 million for the quarter. GSI Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of GSI Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers associative processing unit products, which are focuses on applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

