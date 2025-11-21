Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Price Target to $15.00

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $15.50 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.69% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,668. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.47. Golub Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 43.25% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $217.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 0.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 261,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 7.8% in the third quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 58,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Golub Capital BDC

(Get Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.