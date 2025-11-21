Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 5,860,509 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 3,398,115 shares.The stock last traded at $239.5740 and had previously closed at $241.11.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.6%

The firm has a market cap of $63.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.75.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 671.4% in the 3rd quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

