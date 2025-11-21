Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 5,860,509 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 3,398,115 shares.The stock last traded at $239.5740 and had previously closed at $241.11.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.6%
The firm has a market cap of $63.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.75.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
