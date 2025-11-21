Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Stock Price Down 7.2% – Here’s Why

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.0350. Approximately 49,609 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 53,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Banco Bradesco in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Bradesco currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.0032 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.71%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 54.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 181,299 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 5,542.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 104,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 57,451 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 432.0% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 66,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 54,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth $43,000.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

