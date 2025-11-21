Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL) Trading 6.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL – Get Free Report) were up 6.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $94.37 and last traded at $92.7920. Approximately 2,631,446 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,925,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.24.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.59 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares by 1,650.0% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (GGLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLL was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

