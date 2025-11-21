Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Stock Price Down 11.1% – What’s Next?

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.1650. 8,616,995 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 10,011,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1.75 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down from $3.00) on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Friday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of $566.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 10.74%.The firm had revenue of $311.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOS. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 18,671,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,411,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,467,000 after buying an additional 4,175,537 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 40.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,898,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,849,000 after buying an additional 3,127,003 shares during the last quarter. Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth $7,047,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 333.0% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,221,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,540,000 after buying an additional 2,477,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

