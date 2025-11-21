World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 65,472 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 43,231 shares.The stock last traded at $136.9350 and had previously closed at $135.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on WRLD shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

World Acceptance Stock Up 5.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 24.16 and a quick ratio of 17.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.73.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($2.25). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 10.00%.The firm had revenue of $120.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that World Acceptance Corporation will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at World Acceptance

In related news, SVP Alice Lindsay Caulder sold 1,000 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $167,330.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,454.95. The trade was a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 347,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.88, for a total transaction of $60,000,424.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 41,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,227,075.52. The trade was a 89.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 351,453 shares of company stock valued at $60,734,361 over the last 90 days. 41.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Acceptance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in World Acceptance by 241.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 331 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in World Acceptance by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 60.0% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the third quarter worth $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

