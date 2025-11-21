Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Shares Up 7.1% – Here’s Why

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $89.11 and last traded at $89.1850. Approximately 224,969 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 792,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.27.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $100.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.80.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 61.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.39 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 5.05%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $1,027,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,129.13. This represents a 19.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

