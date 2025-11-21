Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Stock Price Up 7.9% – Still a Buy?

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.13 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 77,651 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 138,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.0380.
AFLYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Air France-KLM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.92 billion. Air France-KLM had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 116.09%. Research analysts forecast that Air France-KLM SA will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.
