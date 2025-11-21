TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Stock Price Down 9.1% – Here’s Why

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) was down 9.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.53 and last traded at $10.5120. Approximately 14,232,263 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 45,049,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WULF shares. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TeraWulf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $18.25 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

TeraWulf Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -31.88 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.09). The company had revenue of $50.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.27 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 91.42% and a negative return on equity of 54.98%. TeraWulf’s revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TeraWulf

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the third quarter worth $179,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in TeraWulf in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new stake in TeraWulf during the third quarter valued at about $307,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 91.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 81,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 38,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the third quarter worth about $9,955,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

