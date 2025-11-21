Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Stock Price Up 5.9% – Here’s Why

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $56.66 and last traded at $56.9150. 33,603 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 104,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.76.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Transcat in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Northland Capmk raised Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research raised Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Transcat in a research report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities set a $95.00 price objective on Transcat in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.99 million, a PE ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.73.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $82.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.51 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Transcat by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Transcat by 3.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Transcat by 3.4% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

