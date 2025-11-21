iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 70,585,916 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 48,912,734 shares.The stock last traded at $47.28 and had previously closed at $48.96.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Down 1.2%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sachetta LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 793.0% during the third quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 210.3% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 48.9% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

