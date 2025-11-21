Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Cut to $400.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Guggenheim from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. They currently have a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KGI Securities cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.36.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HD

Home Depot Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE:HD opened at $332.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The firm had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.71%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total transaction of $974,445.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,254,313.20. This trade represents a 8.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parvin Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financially Speaking Inc purchased a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.