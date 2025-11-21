Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Aviat Networks (AVNW)

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ: AVNW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/17/2025 – Aviat Networks had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/10/2025 – Aviat Networks was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating.

11/5/2025 – Aviat Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Lake Street Capital. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Aviat Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $33.00.

10/14/2025 – Aviat Networks had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Aviat Networks had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

In other Aviat Networks news, Director Bruce M. Taten sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $76,438.52. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,945.49. This trade represents a 13.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pete A. Smith sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $125,136.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 349,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,173,565.33. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,360 shares of company stock worth $352,663. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

