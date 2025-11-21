University of Illinois Foundation Acquires New Stake in Walmart Inc. $WMT

University of Illinois Foundation bought a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 513 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Walmart comprises about 0.0% of University of Illinois Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,868,000 after buying an additional 21,939 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 219,573 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,276,000 after acquiring an additional 30,412 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its position in Walmart by 11.4% in the first quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 2,750 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 12.8% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.97.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $1,414,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 892,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,241,073.20. This trade represents a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $222,596.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 619,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,682,831.24. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 133,888 shares of company stock valued at $13,835,383 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $107.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.81 and a 52-week high of $109.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

