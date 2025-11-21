Revain Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (REV)

Revain (REV) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 21st. One Revain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Revain has a total market capitalization of $340.16 thousand and $94.41 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Revain has traded down 73.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83,268.82 or 0.99843428 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Revain Token Profile
Revain is a token. It was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,061,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Revain’s official website is revain.org.
Buying and Selling Revain
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars.
