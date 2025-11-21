Acala Token (ACA) Trading Down 12.3% Over Last Week

Acala Token (ACA) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $15.72 million and $2.61 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Acala Token has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00001801 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00011558 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00010928 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

ACA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,166,666,660 coins. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,600,000,000 with 1,166,666,660 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.0139772 USD and is down -3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $2,486,365.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars.

