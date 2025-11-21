Drift (DRIFT) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $91.74 Million

Drift (DRIFT) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. During the last seven days, Drift has traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar. Drift has a total market cap of $91.74 million and approximately $31.07 million worth of Drift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Drift token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83,268.82 or 0.99843428 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Drift

Drift was first traded on November 4th, 2022. Drift’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,267,511 tokens. Drift’s official Twitter account is @driftprotocol. The official website for Drift is www.drift.trade.

Drift Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Drift (DRIFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Drift has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 412,267,510.99674 in circulation. The last known price of Drift is 0.2274712 USD and is down -7.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 200 active market(s) with $21,922,291.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.drift.trade/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Drift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Drift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

