UBS Group Cuts Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $110.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $125.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Elastic in a research report on Friday, August 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Elastic from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on Elastic from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Elastic from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Get Elastic alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESTC

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of ESTC stock traded down $11.99 on Friday, hitting $70.09. 3,396,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,979. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.56. Elastic has a one year low of $68.78 and a one year high of $118.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -88.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $415.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.13 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Elastic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.290-2.350 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.580 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 1,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $106,232.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 129,247 shares in the company, valued at $10,931,711.26. This represents a 0.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jane E. Bone sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $109,025.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 37,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,350.26. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 352,042 shares of company stock worth $31,087,394 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Elastic

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 6,651.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,978,000 after buying an additional 1,383,065 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 490.4% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,113,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,080,000 after buying an additional 924,911 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Elastic by 1,450.8% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 880,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,448,000 after buying an additional 823,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Elastic by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,206,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,322,000 after acquiring an additional 705,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 302.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 932,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,649,000 after acquiring an additional 700,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.