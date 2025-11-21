Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter.
Momentus Stock Down 4.8%
MNTS traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 529,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,423. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33. Momentus has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The company has a market cap of $13.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.24.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Momentus
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Momentus stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Free Report) by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 792,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527,773 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 12.62% of Momentus worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Momentus Company Profile
Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.
