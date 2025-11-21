Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter.

Momentus Stock Down 4.8%

MNTS traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 529,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,423. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33. Momentus has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The company has a market cap of $13.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Momentus alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Momentus

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Momentus stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Free Report) by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 792,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527,773 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 12.62% of Momentus worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MNTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Momentus in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Momentus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Momentus currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MNTS

Momentus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Momentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.