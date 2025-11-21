Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 12,327 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 325% from the previous session’s volume of 2,903 shares.The stock last traded at $2.5455 and had previously closed at $2.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAPMF has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Saipem from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Saipem to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Saipem has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Saipem

Saipem Trading Down 5.7%

About Saipem

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.68.

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through Asset Based Services, Offshore Drilling, and Energy Carriers segments. It offers development of subsea fields and pipelaying; installation and lifting of offshore structures; and engineering, implementation, installation, maintenance, modification, and decommissioning activities.

