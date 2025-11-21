Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Lonza Group Ag (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 140,607 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 74,142 shares.The stock last traded at $66.10 and had previously closed at $65.05.

Separately, Zacks Research lowered Lonza Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lonza Group presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.27.

Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe, North and Central America, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments.

