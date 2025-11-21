ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $85.53, but opened at $81.78. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $82.2270, with a volume of 625,113 shares.

ProShares Ultra Silver Trading Down 1.0%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.65.

Get ProShares Ultra Silver alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the third quarter worth $301,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $665,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 1,826.8% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 58,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,476,000 after buying an additional 55,664 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 3rd quarter worth $687,000.

About ProShares Ultra Silver

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.