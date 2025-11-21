Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Advantest Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $122.52, but opened at $114.87. Advantest shares last traded at $114.09, with a volume of 18,153 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATEYY. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Advantest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Advantest Stock Down 5.3%

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 1.94.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advantest Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics related products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Services, Support and Others.

