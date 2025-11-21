Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Kyocera Corporation (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.72, but opened at $13.25. Kyocera shares last traded at $13.23, with a volume of 4,115 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research cut shares of Kyocera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Kyocera Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 102.15 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Kyocera had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Kyocera Corporation will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kyocera Company Profile



Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The Core Components Business segment offers components, such as fine ceramic components for semiconductor processing equipment, automotive camera modules, and ceramic packages, as well as organic packages and boards to protect electronic components and ICs to industrial machinery, automotive-related, and the information and communication-related markets; optical components, and jewelry and applied ceramic related products; and medical devices comprising prosthetic joints and dental implants.

