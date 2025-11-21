Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.28, but opened at $34.7275. Tokio Marine shares last traded at $35.1475, with a volume of 37,037 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TKOMY. Wall Street Zen cut Tokio Marine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Tokio Marine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Tokio Marine alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day moving average of $41.13. The company has a market cap of $67.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.24 billion for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 9.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tokio Marine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tokio Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokio Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.