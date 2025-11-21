AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.66, but opened at $33.38. AnaptysBio shares last traded at $36.5630, with a volume of 513,804 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on ANAB. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on AnaptysBio from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 0.16.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $1.58. The business had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 49.94% and a negative return on equity of 1,101.24%. Equities analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in AnaptysBio by 2.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 378,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after purchasing an additional 10,005 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 147,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after buying an additional 16,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 25,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

