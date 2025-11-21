Bone ShibaSwap Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $19.79 Million (BONE)

Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 21st. Bone ShibaSwap has a market capitalization of $19.79 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Bone ShibaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bone ShibaSwap has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. One Bone ShibaSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0861 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bone ShibaSwap Profile

Bone ShibaSwap’s launch date was July 5th, 2021. Bone ShibaSwap’s total supply is 249,999,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,917,843 tokens. The official website for Bone ShibaSwap is www.shibatoken.com. The Reddit community for Bone ShibaSwap is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy. The official message board for Bone ShibaSwap is shytoshikusama.medium.com. Bone ShibaSwap’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bone ShibaSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bone ShibaSwap has a current supply of 249,999,401.82484713 with 229,923,350.6228802 in circulation. The last known price of Bone ShibaSwap is 0.0918412 USD and is down -4.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 178 active market(s) with $2,138,226.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shibatoken.com/.”

