Gearbox Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $16.02 Million (GEAR)

Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 21st. In the last week, Gearbox Protocol has traded 27.1% lower against the dollar. Gearbox Protocol has a total market cap of $16.02 million and approximately $419.28 thousand worth of Gearbox Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gearbox Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gearbox Protocol Token Profile

Gearbox Protocol’s genesis date was December 21st, 2021. Gearbox Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Gearbox Protocol is medium.com/gearbox-protocol. Gearbox Protocol’s official website is gearbox.fi. Gearbox Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gearboxprotocol.

Gearbox Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gearbox Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Gearbox Protocol is 0.00172215 USD and is down -7.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $273,849.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gearbox.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gearbox Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gearbox Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gearbox Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

