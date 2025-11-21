Talius Group (ASX:TAL) Insider Ramsay Carter Purchases 120,900 Shares

Talius Group Limited (ASX:TAL – Get Free Report) insider Ramsay Carter acquired 120,900 shares of Talius Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.08 per share, with a total value of A$10,155.60.
Talius Group Price Performance
Talius Group Company Profile
Talius Group Limited provides various technology enabled care solutions to the aged and disability sectors in the retirement living, residential aged care, home, and community setting verticals. The company offers Talius Smart Care, a software as a service (SaaS) data analytics platform. Its products also include Talius bed sensors; CardiacSense, a medical watch; Uniper, a product for older adults; Care@Home Bed Sensor, Care@Home Chair Sensor, Care@Home Door/Window Sensor, and Talius Bed Sensor; and Care@Home Flood Detector and Care@Home Smoke Detector.
