Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) CFO Mark Rosenblum Purchases 20,000 Shares

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Rosenblum bought 20,000 shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $16,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 20,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,141.60. This trade represents a 11,299.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 12.3%

SLRX stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.84. The stock had a trading volume of 377,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,930. Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $108.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $429,420.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.94.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($33.60) by $31.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Salarius Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for cancers with unmet medical need. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

