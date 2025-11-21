Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Monday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research cut Target from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.97.

Get Target alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Target

Target Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $2.93 on Thursday, reaching $86.61. 3,269,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,348,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19. Target has a 52 week low of $83.44 and a 52 week high of $145.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The business had revenue of $25.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-8.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 36.4% in the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 3,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Target by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Target by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 154,840 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,675,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Target

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.